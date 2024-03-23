NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

