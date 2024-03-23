NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

