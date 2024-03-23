Noble Financial Lowers AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Market Perform

Noble Financial lowered shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AZZ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AZZ by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in AZZ by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.