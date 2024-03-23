Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.26 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

