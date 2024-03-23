Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

