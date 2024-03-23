Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 252 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $874.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.04 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

