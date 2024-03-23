NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $67.17 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.