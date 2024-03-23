NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.