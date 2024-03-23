NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.