Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.