Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

