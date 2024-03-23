OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.72. OmniAb shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 85,635 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on OABI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in OmniAb by 306.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 2,148,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $6,482,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

