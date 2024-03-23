OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,746 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.56 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

