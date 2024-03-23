OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 399 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

IDXX stock opened at $530.72 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

