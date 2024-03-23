OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

