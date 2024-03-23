OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $257,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.96.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

