OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $7,195,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $36,496,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $290.35 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.