OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

