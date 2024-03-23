OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $155.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

