OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

