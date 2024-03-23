Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up to $178.48

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $178.48, but opened at $184.67. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $184.42, with a volume of 10,742 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Onto Innovation by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 195,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.