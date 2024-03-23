Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of OSCR opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,244,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,528 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

