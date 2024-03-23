Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Ovintiv stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

