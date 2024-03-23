Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 394,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 108,207 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

