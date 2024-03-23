Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.64, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

