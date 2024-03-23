Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

