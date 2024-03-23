Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

PK stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 808.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

