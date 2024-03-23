Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.28. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

