Patrick E. Bowe Sells 1,338 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

