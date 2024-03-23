PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

