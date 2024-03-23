Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

