PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after buying an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 847,461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

