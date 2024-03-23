Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $159.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 834,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

