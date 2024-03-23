Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.21.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $23.00 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,878 shares of company stock valued at $244,436. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

