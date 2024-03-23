Piper Sandler Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $15.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE DEI opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 525,831 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

