Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Plexus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

PLXS opened at $91.96 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $453,291.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,239.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,075. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

