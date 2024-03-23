Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.