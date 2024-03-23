ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.74

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 540383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $17,182,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

