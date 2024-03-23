ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.74

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 540383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

