ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 24973362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

