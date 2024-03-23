ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 24973362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.