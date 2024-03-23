Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $279.37 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.14.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

