PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.45. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 347,653 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $997.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.