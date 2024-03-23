Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DGX opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

