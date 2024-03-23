Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up to $60.53

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $62.88. Rambus shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 148,834 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,031,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $84,756,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 1,006,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

