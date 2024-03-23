Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $116.50 to $131.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.50.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $125.59 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.59. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 241.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $38,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

