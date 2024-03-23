Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.