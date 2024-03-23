Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 11,521 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 230.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

