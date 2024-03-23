Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.05 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.