Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,185 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

