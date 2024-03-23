Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,162 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

